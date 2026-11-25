Bratislava, 25 November (TASR) – The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has announced that it will give priority to Slovakia's lawsuit challenging the EU's RePower decision, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Wednesday after a government meeting.



According to Fico, the EU should have adopted the decision to phase out Russian energy supplies by unanimous vote rather than by qualified majority.



"We have received notification from the Court of Justice of the European Union that it is dealing with our lawsuit. We have brought an action against the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission because we disagree with the decision known as RePower EU. Under this decision, Russian gas supplies from east to west will cease in 2027," he explained.



He noted that Slovakia is currently legally receiving gas through the TurkStream pipeline under an EC decision.



"All of this will come to an end during 2027. We have challenged this decision. I consider our action an expression of the sovereignty of the Slovak Republic. We maintain that the decision breached the EU's founding treaties because it bypassed the unanimity requirement. This was a decision that required unanimity, but the Commission decided to push the proposal through by qualified majority. That's why we filed the lawsuit, and I am pleased to announce that the Court of Justice of the EU has informed us that it will be given priority," the prime minister underlined.



"We need a ruling to be delivered, if possible, during 2027. Naturally, we will respect the decision of the Court of Justice of the EU, whatever its outcome, but I welcome its willingness to examine the case. On the opposing side in the proceedings are the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission. Germany, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Denmark have also joined the case as intervening parties against us. So we'll be facing a fairly evenly matched contest in the period ahead," Fico added sarcastically.



The prime minister also outlined Slovakia's position ahead of the extraordinary EU summit on Thursday (26 November) and Friday (27 November), which will focus primarily on the EU budget for 2028-2034.



"I do not expect an agreement to be reached under any circumstances. On behalf of the Slovak Government, I will do my utmost to ensure that a political agreement on the budget is reached by December at the latest. We need 2027 to approve various important legislative measures so that the new budget can be implemented from 1 January 2028," he said.



Fico also rejected Slovakia's participation in the proposed €45 billion loan to Ukraine.



"In our view, this is effectively a grant. Ukraine will never repay it, and we should not mislead the European public. Under no circumstances will we participate in any loan intended to finance Ukraine's war-related needs," Fico added.

