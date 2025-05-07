Rasi and Pekarova Adamova Discuss Development of Cooperation between Parliaments

Prague, May 7 (TASR-correspondent) - Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi and the Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova have discussed the further development of cooperation between the Slovak and Czech parliaments, the two stated at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Pekarova Adamova, the two sides are set to sign documents on cross-border cooperation, in the field of health care and on cooperation between police forces.

"The cooperation that is developing, notwithstanding some differences of opinion, is wonderful. There have been three meetings of parliamentary or senate committees since I became the House chair. We have joint projects, such as the emergency medical service and electronic prescriptions, so that people in the border area won't have to look for a pharmacy or an ambulance only on their side," said Rasi.

During the meeting with Pekarova Adamova, the head of the Slovak Parliament presented three topics that Slovakia and the Czech Republic could address jointly. On the basis of a request from young people, joint youth parliaments could be organised.

The Slovak parliamentary head would also be happy to hold a joint meeting of the parliaments' leaderships. However, it wouldn't take place before the parliamentary election that the Czech Republic is due to hold in the autumn.

Rasi also proposed the creation of an endowment fund for the Czechoslovak present and future, which will be focused on youth, explaining that it could involve Czech books or films so that children and young people could understand the Czech language. "I'll be very happy if the second-closest language for our children and youth is Czech," he said.

Pekarova Adamova considers the themes that Rasi brought up to be very beneficial and will be glad if they are further developed. In her opinion, it will also be a question for the future leadership of the Chamber of Deputies. She also pointed out that the countries cooperate at the economic level and that Slovakia is the second-largest market for the Czech Republic.