Rasi Can't Imagine Voice-SD Sharing Slate with Any of Its Coalition Partners

Bratislava, 6 January (TASR) - Vice-chair of the junior coalition Voice-SD party and House Speaker Richard Rasi, speaking in an interview with TASR, said that he can't imagine Voice-SD running on the same slate in the next general election with its current coalition partners Smer-SD or the Slovak National Party (SNS), as their stances on many value-based issues differ.

Rasi had been asked whether Voice-SD has considered joining forces with other parties amidst declining voter support.

"I can't imagine sharing a slate with any of the coalition partners. We're not SNS. We're not Smer-SD. On many issues, the views that we present are different. We've never questioned the fact that we're part of the European Union. And many of our stances also differ from those of our coalition partners. We want to be a calming force, acting reasonably and offering rational solutions," he told TASR.

Rasi also commented on potential cooperation between Voice-SD and other parties after the next general election, and, on behalf of Voice-SD, he ruled out cooperation with the 'Slovakia' party. At the moment, he himself can't imagine cooperating with any other opposition parties, either. However, he stressed that only the voters can decide who enters parliament and with whom a potential coalition can then be formed.