Richard Rybnicek Keeps Post of Slovak Towns Union President

Zvolen, June 8 (TASR) - Trencin mayor Richard Rybnicek defended the post of Slovak Towns Union (UMS) president, TASR was told by UMS spokeswoman Daniela Pirselova following the 35th congress of the Slovak Towns Union on Thursday.

The spokeswoman added that Bratislava mayor Matus Vallo, Trnava mayor Peter Brocka, Kosice mayor Jaroslav Polacek and other mayors of some Slovak towns continue to remain UMS vice presidents. "Jana Cervenakova continues to be the executive vice president," she noted.