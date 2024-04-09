RTVS Head Machaj: I'm Discredited by Fake Profile on Social Networks

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) - General Director of public-service broadcaster RTVS Lubos Machaj is filing a criminal complaint due to a fake profile with his name on social networks, which someone deliberately set up, TASR learnt from his statement to the media on Tuesday.

Machaj pointed out that his professional biography is also published on the profile and statuses/statements are posted there to give the impression of his authentic opinions. "This user profile has been set up and managed by a person unknown to me, who has misused my identity, apparently with the aim of damaging my reputation in the eyes of the public," stressed Machaj.

The RTVS head wants to defend himself against interference with his personal rights and defamation of his reputation and is filing a criminal complaint in this regard.