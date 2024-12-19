RUVZ Records Increase in Incidence of Hepatitis A in Bratislava Region

Bratislava, December 19 (TASR) - The Regional Public Health Office (RUVZ) in Bratislava has recorded an increase in the number of cases of hepatitis A in Bratislava region, with 24 of them reported in December, TASR has learnt from the office's spokeswoman Katarina Nosalova.



"The highest age-specific sickness rate has been recorded among the 20-24 age group. Cases have been reported in all districts of Bratislava region," she explained. In total, the office had recorded 73 cases of the disease as of December 19 this year.



RUVZ noted that vaccination remains the most effective and safest way to fight the disease. As a preventive measure, the office emphasised personal hygiene, especially in schools. "This means washing hands thoroughly each time after using the toilet and before each meal with warm water, and then drying them with disposable paper towels," added the office.



Hepatitis A is a contagious disease caused by the hepatitis A virus that leads to viral inflammation of the liver. It is primarily transmitted through unwashed hands, in group settings and via food or water contaminated with the virus. The disease typically starts with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, joint pain, a general malaise, fever, and dark urine. A few days later, jaundice may develop in the patient.