SaS at Congress Rules Out Post-election Cooperation with Voice-SD and Republic

Bratislava, April 5 (TASR) - The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has rejected post-election cooperation with Voice-SD and Republic parties in the future, party chairman Branislav Groehling stated at a press briefing following the congress on Saturday, adding that the decision was made by the delegates of the 21st party congress.

"We've sent a clear signal to the public and to our voters that we have values that we'll stick to and that we reject the current corrupt and populist politics of Voice, Smer and SNS [Slovak National Party]," said the head of the Liberals, pointing out that in the past SaS had already excluded Smer-SD, SNS and far-right LSNS from cooperation.

According to Groehling, the congress, as the party's supreme body, had affirmed its ambition to be an alternative to the incumbent government. He sees the future in cooperation with partners in the current opposition, but also with extra-parliamentary right-wing parties. "If we want to create an alternative to the current cabinet, it must only be with our opposition partners with whom we share common values," stressed Groehling.