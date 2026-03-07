SaS Congress Rejects Proposal to include Sulik on Slate for Next Election

Bratislava, 7 March (TASR) - Delegates at the party congress of the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party rejected a proposal to include former party leader Richard Sulik on the SaS slate for the next parliamentary election, TASR was told by the party's communications department on Saturday.

They also decided on several personnel changes in the party's governing bodies. Jana Bitto Ciganikova and Martin Barto left the SaS Republican Council, while Ludovit Paulis, Peter Cech, and Miroslava Batovska gained seats in it.

"At Saturday's congress, we also voted on a resolution proposed by Dusan Kelle that Richard Sulik should be on the slate for the next parliamentary election. This proposal didn't pass, receiving only two votes, from the proposer, Dusan Kelle, and Jana Bitto Ciganikova," noted SaS leader Branislav Groehling.

Groehling sees this as support for his decision and a clear signal that the party wants to focus on the future. "The overwhelming majority of delegates supported my decision. This chapter is closed, and SaS continues to write a new story. Twenty years ago, Slovakia was the Tatra tiger, and SaS wants to be the party that will help Slovakia return to this success in the future government," he added.