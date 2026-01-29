SaS: Disciplinary Proceedings against Gaspar Only Formal Gesture

Bratislava, 29 January (TASR) - The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has described the disciplinary proceedings initiated by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini against Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) head Pavol Gaspar as a formal gesture aimed at hiding the gist of the problem, as the president shouldn't focus only on traffic offences but on other suspicions as well, TASR was told by Michal Goffa from the SaS communications department on Thursday.

"The SIS head is talking in public about having exceeded the speed limit by four kilometres [per hour]. But what about the false report concerning an alleged coup?" asked SaS MP Maria Kolikova, referring to previous claims by the government.

"SIS has served the government to divert public attention," stated Kolikova, considering the traffic offence addressed by the president in the disciplinary proceedings to be an insignificant detail.

According to her, SaS has sent Pellegrini several motions, including on issues other than Gaspar's traffic accident, so the president can't shrug this off, claiming that he's unaware of these suspicions.

"SIS is also falling apart from within. We have information about bullying, including in the case of Mr Kulik. The state isn't using its capacities to protect people and the security of the country, but for political games. They aren't protecting us from real threats," added Kolikova.

On Wednesday (28 January) Pellegrini initiated disciplinary proceedings against Gaspar for misdemeanours in connection with road traffic safety.

Gaspar was involved in a traffic accident on Dobsinskeho Street in Nitra on 30 August 2025, when two vehicles collided. A minor suffered light injuries in the crash. Both participants in the traffic accident underwent breathalyser tests for alcohol with negative results.

The police announced that the investigation into the traffic accident had been concluded, classifying it as a misdemeanour. However, the police didn't specify who was guilty, as this decision is to be made by the relevant administrative authority.

After a session of the special House committee for supervising SIS activities held on Wednesday, Gaspar said that he exceeded the speed limit by four kilometres per hour (km/h), suggesting that the traffic accident was the fault of the other participant.

The opposition has long criticised Gaspar, describing the circumstances of the collision as suspicious. The opposition has called for disciplinary proceedings against the SIS head on several occasions.