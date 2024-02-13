SAV to Transform Campus at Patronka to Serve Both Scientists and Public

Bratislava, February 13 (TASR) - The Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) intends to transform its campus in Bratislava's Patronka locality, SAV chairman Pavol Sajgalik told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that it should bring space for work, relaxation or communication to scientists from various branches.

There should also be a new recreation zone available to the public in the area, said Sajgalik. The vision of the new area arose from an urban planning contest.

"The area should turn from a relatively austere socialist urbanism into a modern and at the same time green cutting-edge scientific workplace," stated Sajgalik. It should serve as a space for interdisciplinary communication between individual scientific branches. The goal is that scientists from different SAV departments have a space where they can feel well and talk. In addition, the SAV chairman expects that a recreation zone will be created, where the public will get closer to science.

According to Sajgalik, the campus should be sustainable in terms of energies and located in a green environment. However, the SAV cannot start constructing it immediately, as it doesn't have enough money for that. "It is with this urban planning contest and the preparation of documents that we begin the process so that we can apply and seek funds to build the campus," he added.

There is 'gro architekti' studio along with the British Studio Egret West behind the victorious proposal.