Simecka: Coalition Should Respect Principles of Parliamentary Democracy

Bratislava, August 18 (TASR) - The governing coalition should respect the results of the general election, as well as the principles of parliamentary democracy, Parliamentary Vice-chair and opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) leader Michal Simecka told a news conference on Sunday in reaction to Premier Robert Fico's statements regarding a proposal for his dismissal.

Simecka called his potential removal a denial of all the rules of functioning of parliamentary democracy. "If they want to dismiss me, they will dismiss me. If they want to complete the revenge, it's up to them. But not only will they deny all the normal rules of functioning of our parliamentary democracy, but they will show all the voters what they are really about," stated Simecka.

According to Simecka, PS is ready and determined to continue in a strong opposition work, as well as in organising further protests. Simecka also said that he will take legal steps against the premier if he doesn't stop "spreading lies about his financial ties to the Milan Simecka Foundation".

Simecka said that they're prepared for no-confidence motions in Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) and Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee). However, he noted that the Rules of Procedure do not allow combining the no-confidence motion in him with the no-confidence motion in Simkovicova. Simecka expects further attacks against him, but he said that they won't intimidate him.

The premier on Friday (August 16) announced that he will propose the coalition to initiate Simecka's dismissal from his post as the House vice-chair. Fico reproached him for convening anti-government protests and inciting the public. At the same time, he criticised Simecka in connection with the use of subsidies from the FPU by the Milan Simecka Foundation, named after PS leader's late grandfather, which was pointed to by Culture Minister Simkovicova. The leaders of the governing SNS Andrej Danko and Voice-SD Matus Sutaj Estok also drew attention to the drawing of state money by the foundation. SNS has already said it will back Simecka's dismissal.