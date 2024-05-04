Simecka Re-elected as Progressive Slovakia Chair at Saturday's Congress

Kosice, May 4 (TASR) - Michal Simecka was re-elected chairman of Progressive Slovakia (PS) at the party's congress in Kosice on Saturday.

Simecka had no rival candidate and obtained votes from 155 of the 161 delegates present.

Simecka has been PS's chairman since May 2022 and will lead the strongest opposition party for two more years. At the congress he presented a plan how he wants to defeat Smer-SD in the next general election and replace the government of Premier Robert Fico. He sees the way in regions, the party's growth, new acquisitions and a more accessible economic and social agenda for a wider range of voters. "This is the main task ahead of PS - to win the election, form a government and return hope for the future to Slovakia. I want to devote all my energy and every day in the PS chair post to this task," stated Simecka.

According to the PS leader, the party's immediate goal is to win the European Parliament (EP) elections due to be held in June. At the same time, PS should be strengthened by prominent regional figures, successful local politicians and experts in order to join the local and regional elections as a favourite.

In the future, Simečka wants to supervise the creation of the party's new economic and social programme together with ex-premier Ludovit Odor. The ex-premier will head the party's expert group.

The congress also elected PS vice-chairs for the new term. These include Simona Petrik, Zora Jaurova, Ivan Stefunko, Michal Truban and Tomas Valasek. Irena Bihariova, Lucia Plavakova and Martin Hojsik will no longer hold this post.