Firing of artillery volleys to mark the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic from the Danube embankment in Bratislava on January 1, 2025 (photo by TASR)

Bratislava, January 1 (TASR) - Soldiers of the Armed Forces fired on Wednesday 21 artillery volleys from the Danube embankment in Bratislava on New Year's Day to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Slovak Republic and independent Slovak Armed Forces.

The act was carried out by the artillerymen of the 5th Artillery Regiment. Ceremonial volleys were fired from towed 122-millimetre HD-30 howitzers.