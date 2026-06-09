Slovakia to Continue Cooperating with Serbia, Interior Ministers Sign Agreement

Bratislava, 9 June (TASR) - The Slovak Interior Ministry will continue to cooperate with the Serbian Interior Ministry, with Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) signing an inter-governmental agreement to this effect with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Bratislava on Tuesday.

During their meeting, the two interior ministers discussed current issues, including illegal migration. According to Sutaj Estok, Serbia played a key role in this in 2023 and 2024, "because without the Serbs we wouldn't have been able to protect the external Schengen border". He stated that the flow of migrants along the Western Balkans route was successfully halted. "For that reason, smugglers who traffic not only illegal migrants but also drugs, narcotics, weapons and ammunition have redirected their routes to avoid Serbia today, as Serbia guards the external Schengen border," stated the Slovak interior minister. Dacic said that Serbia has achieved good results when it comes to tackling illegal migration. According to him, the number of illegal border crossings this year is 46 percent lower than it was last year.

The Serbian interior minister noted that the agreement signed on Tuesday will also allow for cooperation at state borders. He added that Slovak police officers will be able to assist Serbia.

The ministers also spoke about the situation that will arise when the conflict in Ukraine ends. They pointed to a potential influx of illegal migrants fleeing from Ukraine or Russia, which could also be accompanied by an increase in illegal weapons and narcotics. "That's why we want to develop this cooperation further in the future, including by exchanges of practical experience, as Serbia has its own experience following the end of the war in the Balkans. The flow of weapons towards the West, into Western Europe, was enormous," stated Sutaj Estok.

The two officials went on to discuss crisis management, and civil protection-related issues. The Slovak minister recalled that Serbia was hit by several wildfires last year. "Slovakia is ready at any time to provide assistance and deploy the latest equipment of its Fire and Rescue Corps in the event of disasters or fires affecting Serbia," said Sutaj Estok.

Dacic praised relations between the two countries, saying that political ties are at a high level. The Slovak minister added that Slovakia will continue to support Serbia's EU accession.