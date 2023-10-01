Smer-SD Official Winner of General Election, State Commission Confirms

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) - The Smer-SD party won the general election on Saturday (September 30) on 22.94 percent of the votes, gaining 42 seats in the 150-member House, with the State Electoral Commission confirming the official results at a news conference on Sunday.

The election turnout was 68.51 percent with 3,007,123 voters casting their votes.

The runner-up is Progressive Slovakia that gained 17.96 percent of votes (32 MPs), followed by Voice-SD on 14.7 percent (27 MPs). The coalition of 'OLANO and Friends', the Christian Union and 'For the People' also got into Parliament thanks to 8.89 percent of votes that secured it 16 MP's seats. Other parties to make it into parliament are the Christian Democrats (KDH) on 6.82 percent (12 MPs), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 6.32 percent (11 MPs) and the Slovak National Party (SNS) on 5.62 percent (10 MPs).

The far-right Republic party was closely left outside parliament on 4.75 percent, as was the ethnic-Hungarian Alliance on 4.38 percent. The Democrats on 2.93 percent and the former government 'We Are Family' party on 2.21 percent also failed to make it into the House.

The remaining political parties garnered less than 1 percent, including the former parliamentary far-right LSNS party (0.84 percent).