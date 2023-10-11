Smer-SD, Voice-SD and SNS Sign Memorandum, Agree on Distribution of Posts

Bratislava, October 11 (TASR) - Smer-SD, Voice-SD and the Slovak National Party (SNS) signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed on signing a coalition agreement and distribution of posts on Wednesday.

The prime ministerial post shall belong to Smer-SD, while the parliamentary chair shall be nominated by Voice-SD.

In addition to the prime ministerial post, Smer-SD should control six ministries and Voice-SD seven. SNS should staff three ministries, one of them as of January 1, 2024.

In the memorandum, the three parties guarantee Slovakia's foreign-political orientation based on the membership of the European Union and NATO, as well as other important international organisations "while fully respecting the sovereignty and national interests of the Slovak Republic and strengthening healthy patriotism".