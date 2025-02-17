SNS Leader Danko Offers All SNS Posts at Meeting with Premier Fico

Bratislava, February 17 (TASR) - The coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) has declared its absolute support for this government at a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Monday, SNS chairman's office head Zuzana Skopcova told TASR, adding that SNS leader Andrej Danko offered all SNS posts at the meeting, including ministries and other nominations, with the aim of satisfying everyone with whom the prime minister will hold talks.

If a complete reconstruction of the government is necessary, SNS will provide "maximum cooperation". Danko claims that it's important to sacrifice oneself in order to ensure the functioning of the coalition in the future.

In his statement, Danko says that he appreciates the work of the SNS nominees in ministries. "In these difficult times, however, it's important that no one is stuck to his or her chair and that everyone is able to sacrifice oneself with the sole aim of ensuring the future functioning of the coalition," stated the SNS head. The party believes that the Voice-SD and Smer-SD parties will approach the situation in the same way.

The SNS nominees include Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, and Tourism and Sport Minister Dusan Keketi. According to Danko, they manage their ministries with full responsibility and "are not afraid of making fundamental and tough decisions".

"The SNS chairman is sure that this government must not fall, that an early parliamentary election can't be called, and at the same time he publicly declares his thanks to all SNS ministers for their understanding of the political situation," said Skopcova, adding that Danko believes that the compromise will be the result of an agreement between everyone and not just political pressure on SNS.