SNS: Transaction Tax to Be Abolished as of 31 December 2027

Bratislava, 2 October (TASR) - The junior coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) has managed to push through the abolition of the transaction tax as of 31 December 2027, TASR was told by SNS spokesperson Zuzana Skopcova on Friday.



SNS is also taking the credit for securing the return of €5 million from ticket sales for cultural events to the Culture Ministry's budget, added Skopcova.



"The key point is that every pensioner over the age of 85 will receive a pension of €700 [per month] or more, regardless of the pension that they received before reaching this age," underlined SNS.



The party added that it considers the talks with its coalition partners to be constructive, and it expressed the hope that the state budget will be approved without the introduction of new taxes or the placing of an additional burden on the public.



"Positions of the individual political parties have been clarified. I would like to thank the finance minister (Ladislav Kamenicky), particularly for accepting the key proposals, namely the budgets of the culture and environment ministries," SNS chair Andrej Danko stated.



He also welcomed the fact that the finance minister had agreed, "after difficult negotiations", to abolish the transaction tax. "The tax, given its specific features, can be abolished as of 31 December 2027. But I want to thank the finance minister for his constructive approach in ensuring that the transaction tax will be abolished as of 1 January 2028," Danko added.

