SNS Will Support Voice-SD Candidate for Post of House Chair

Bratislava, December 30 (TASR) - The coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) will support a candidate from the Voice-SD party for the post of House chair at the next parliamentary session, the party has said in a statement, adding that SNS leader Andrej Danko is renouncing any claim to the post.

The party explained that the reason for this is that the issue needs to be definitively settled so that national interests and any problems arising within the coalition can be addressed. SNS at the same time expects that after this step support will be found for the government's proposals and that the nominations for the board of public-service broadcaster STVR will be approved.

"With this step, SNS considers the issue of electing the parliamentary chair to be settled on its part. However, it's necessary to point out that Peter Pellegrini hasn't kept a gentlemen's agreement that Andrej Danko would be the first acting parliamentary vice-chair. SNS chairman Andrej Danko is stepping down and renouncing any claim to the post of House chair, thanking Robert Fico and the Smer-SD party for their public support for the post of parliamentary chairman," stated SNS.

SNS regrets the failure of the Voice party to keep "gentlemen's agreements". It hopes that after this step the issue of the House chair will stop being used against it by the opposition and some Voice members. "The aim of our statement is to express goodwill ahead of the coming calendar year with the sole aim of preserving the government of the Voice-SD, Smer-SD and SNS parties, for which there is no alternative," added SNS.