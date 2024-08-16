Solak: National Crime Agency to Be Replaced by Three Successor Organisations

Bratislava, August 16 (TASR) - The National Crime Agency (NAKA) will cease to exist on September 1 and will be replaced by the Office for the Fight against Organised Crime (UBOK), the National Anti-drug Unit and the Anti-terrorist Headquarters, Police Corps President Lubomir Solak has written in the Policia newspaper, published by the Police Trade Union.

UBOK will be composed of an anti-crime Unit, an anti-corruption unit, a financial police unit, a financial investigation and analytical activities unit and a management support department, wrote the police chief.

"These units will deal with the most serious forms of crime requiring comprehensive investigations. Detection and investigation of the most serious crimes, such as corruption, remains one of police's priorities," stated Solak.

The number of officers investigating cases falling under the European Prosecutor's Office and the nature of their work will remain unchanged, he noted. The transfer to regional and district Police Corps divisions will affect about 100 officers assigned to NAKA, he wrote, adding that the changes have been communicated to them in advance.

The Police Corps president stated that the aim of the reorganisation is to create an efficient and effective distribution of police forces. According to him, the changes should help departments struggling with a shortage of police officers.