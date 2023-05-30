Special Session on Package of Bills Not to Be Held, House Wasn't Quorate

Bratislava, May 30 (TASR) - A special session on the package of pending bills won't take place as Parliament again wasn't quorate on Tuesday morning. The legislative proposals should thus be discussed at the next regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin on June 13. At the special meeting, OLANO wanted to address their and the government's proposals from the May meeting which ended before the drafts were voted on. Initially, the party initiated deliberations on all pending points from May. Following criticism from some parties, they withdrew the proposal and submitted a new agenda.



Meanwhile, several MPs stated they are ready for further extraordinary deliberations, and many of them can imagine a special debate on a package of bills at their second reading even after the end of the regular session in June, which would mean that the drafts could be adopted before the general election.



The last regular session of this electoral term is scheduled for June, and several changes remain at their first reading. There wouldn't be enough time to adopt them at their second and third readings without a special session. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) caucus chairwoman Anna Zemanova noted that all points from the extraordinary session will form part of the agenda of the regular session starting on June 13. She can imagine that those that pass to their second reading will still have enough time to be adopted. "When something goes to its second reading, it's possible to agree on a package of proposals and an extraordinary session will be immediately convened," she said. Independent MP and leader of the non-parliamentary Democrats party Eduard Heger sees things the same way. He denies that his MPs will block bills at the extraordinary session. "If they pass their first reading, we'll be very happy to provide our votes and will vote for all good proposals to make it to their second reading," he said, adding that an extraordinary session can be convened after the regular meeting in June. Parliamentary Vice-chair from 'We Are Family' Peter Pcolinsky said that MPs from his party are ready to discuss the package of bills. He can also imagine an extraordinary session in June, but he fears that it will turn out the same as Tuesday's meeting and that it won't be opened. "Discussing all draft laws is the prerogative of a parliamentary democracy. If MPs don't agree with a proposal, they have a simple option - they can vote against it," said MP and 'For the People' leader Veronika Remisova, adding that she considers blocking the session to be a denial of parliamentary democracy. Independent MP and vice-chair of the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party Denisa Sakova called the extraordinary meeting an election campaign by OLANO leader Igor Matovic, pointing out that the former governing coalition had three years in power to push through laws.