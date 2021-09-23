European Week of Sport Kicks Off on Thursday, Over 500 Events on Offer

Bratislava, September 23 (TASR) – The European Week of Sport started on Thursday and will culminate with #BeActive Night 2021 in Bratislava on Saturday (September 25), the Education Ministry has announced on its website.

The public can take part in any of more than 500 sporting events coordinated by the National Sports Centre.

“Young people have many more opportunities these days. When I was younger we didn’t have such a wide range of activities, we didn’t have computers. We were happy that we could play football or climb trees after school. However, the world has developed in a different direction, so there’s a need to generate interest among children and pupils via sports as of primary school, and I also see meaning in making physical education more attractive. We shouldn’t force them, but it’s good to show them that sport is interesting and entertaining,” said one of the event’s ambassadors, sprinter Jan Volko.

The main idea behind the week is the #BeActive initiative, which encourages people to be actively engaged in sport and for all generations to find their favourite sporting activity and devote themselves to it.

The main event of the European Week of Sport, #BeActive Night 2021, will be held in Bratislava’s borough of Ruzinov. In addition to sport, a rich cultural programme will be on offer. “People will have the opportunity to try out various sports and at the same time take part in various competitions. This year’s motto is – come and play sport and get a reward,” said National Sports Centre director Vladimir Baluska.

The European Week of Sport takes place every year in the final week of September. This year, in view of the global pandemic, greater emphasis is being put on the importance of exercise on physical and mental health.