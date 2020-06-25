Marian Hossa to Be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto, June 25 (TASR) – Slovak ice hockey legend Marian Hossa is among five former National Hockey League (NHL) players who were elected on Wednesday to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.

“It’s an immense honour, and it means a lot to me. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me. Hockey gave me a great deal in my life, and I’m grateful for such an accolade,” stated Hossa.

The 41-year-old former winger is one of six NHL players who scored at least 20 goals in 15 seasons and gained at least ten points in eight play-off elimination series. He thus joined the club of hockey aces such as Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull and Steve Yzerman.

Hossa managed to win three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He was widely regarded as one of the best two-way forwards in NHL.

Hossa will be the third player of Slovak origin to make it in the Hockey Hall of Fame. His predecessors are Stan Mikita and Peter Stastny.