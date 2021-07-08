Peter Sagan Abandons Tour de France

Saint Paul Trois Chateaux, July 8 (TASR) – Slovak cycling racer Peter Sagan has abandoned the Tour de France, TASR learnt on Thursday.



The Bora-Hansgrohe rider didn’t start stage 12 on Thursday due to a worsening knee injury he suffered after falling at the end of the 3rd stage following a collision with Caleb Ewan.

Although the three-time world champion continued in the prestigious race after the fall, he survived the difficult stages in the mountains with pain, but then came the moment that definitely stopped him. “It’s not nice that I must quit. After my fall, it looked like it was gradually improving, but two days later I hit the same knee against the handlebars in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg,” Sagan told cyclingnews.com.

The seven-time winner of the points competition ended up in this year’s Tour twice fifth and once eighth. In the fight for the green jersey, he had a 123-point loss to leader Mark Cavendish after stage 11.