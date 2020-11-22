Petra Vlhova Makes Slalom Double at Levi

Levi, November 22 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova has started World Cup’s new season in an excellent shape, winning the second slalom at Levi, Finland, TASR learnt on Sunday.



Runner-up Michelle Gisin from Switzerland, with whom Vlhova was leading after the 1st run, was 0.31 seconds behind, and Austria’s Katharina Liensberger ended up third (+0.50 seconds).

Following the victories in both slaloms at Levi, the 25-year-old Slovak skier leads the standings in the discipline with a full number of 200 points and with 260 points she also strengthened her leading position in the overall classification.

“It was really difficult. I felt under pressure, I wanted to confirm Saturday’s victory. I made it. I’m happy that I was able to give my best, all my power. To win twice at Levi is something amazing,” she said in an interview with Eurosport.