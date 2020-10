Agrigento, October 4 (TASR) – Slovak cycling star Peter Sagan took second place in the 2nd stage of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, TASR learnt on Sunday.



Giro debutant Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was overtaken in the finish only by home racer Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates). He managed the 149-kilometre long route from Alcama to Agrigento in 3:24:58 h. Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck-Quickstep) from Denmark ended third.