Slafkovsky Takes Second Place in C1 Canoe Slalom World Championships

Augsburg, July 31 (TASR) – Slovak slalom canoeist Alexander Slafkovsky finished as runner-up in the C1 final at the World Cup in water slalom in Augsburg, Germany, bested by Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis by 1.18 seconds, while another German Franz Anton ended up third (+1.61 seconds).



Slafkovsky won his fourth silver from C1 at a world championship despite four penalty seconds.

“Tears are coming to my eyes, I have no words. I thank everyone who kept their fingers crossed for me and still believed in me. It’s a pity about the penalty seconds, but I probably don’t belong to the ‘old iron’ yet,” the 39-year-old Slovak told RTVS.