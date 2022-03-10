Slovak Para Alpine Skier Haraus Wins Bronze Medal at Winter Paralympics

Beijing, March 10 (TASR) – Slovak para alpine skier Miroslav Haraus won a bronze medal in the men’s giant slalom vision impaired at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Thursday.

This was Slovakia’s fourth medal at the Winter Paralympics in China, following three golds.

Haraus lagged 5.58 seconds behind the winner, Austria’s Johannes Aigner. Another Slovak representative, Marek Kubacka, ended fourth, 7.13 seconds behind the winner.

Haraus thus brought his medal collection from Winter Paralympics up to six. He gained one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the previous three Paralympics.

Haraus has joined in Beijing skiers Henrieta Farkasova, who has won two gold medals, and Alexandra Rexova, who has won one gold medal.