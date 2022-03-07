Slovak Skier Farkasova Wins Second Gold Medal at Winter Paralympics in Beijing

Beijing, March 7 (TASR) – Slovak skiing legend Henrieta Farkasova brought her collection of Winter Paralympic gold medals up to 11 by claiming the women’s super combined vision impaired at the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on Monday.

The 36-year-old skier triumphed with a time of two minutes and 3.39 seconds, putting her 0.86 seconds ahead of Chinese skier Zhu Daqing, and 2.59 seconds ahead of Britain’s Menna Fitzpatrick.

This is Farkasova’s second gold medal at the Beijing Paralympics. Another Slovak representative, Alexandra Rexova, who won the gold medal in Sunday’s (March 6) Super-G for visually impaired women, didn’t finish the race.