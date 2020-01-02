Slovak U20 Ice-Hockey Team Eliminated by Canada in Quarter-Finals

Ostrava, January 2 (TASR) – Slovakia’s national ice-hockey team on Thursday ended its journey at the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic as it lost 1:6 to Canada in its quarter-finals elimination match, finishing eighth overall in the tournament.

Slovakia was able to keep up with the favourite of the match only in the first period. The sole Slovak goal was scored by Oliver Okuliar in the 47th minute, when Canada was already up by six goals.

The Slovak U20 team thus missed the semi-finals for five years in a row as the last time it qualified among the top four teams was in 2015, when the team won bronze medals.