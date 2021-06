Saint Petersburg, June 18 (TASR) – Slovakia’s national football team on Friday lost its second match at the UEFA EURO 2020, going down 0:1 to Sweden.

The only goal was scored by Emil Forsberg, who converted a penalty shot in the 77th minute of the match.

Following a 2:1 win against Poland and the loss against Sweden, Slovakia are currently second in Group E on 3 points.

The national team is set to play its final match in the group stage on June 23, when it’ll square off against Spain in Seville.