Slovakia’s Top Officials Congratulate K-4 Team on Winning Bronze in Tokyo

Bratislava, August 7 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova, Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and House Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) congratulated sprint canoers Samuel Balaz, Denis Mysak, Erik Vlcek and Adam Botek on winning bronze in men’s K-4 500 metre canoe sprint at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo

“The lead of mere twelve hundreths of a second [before Russia] secured the third place for Slovak K-4 Team in a gripping 8-boat final. It’s already the fourth medal for Slovakia,” the head of state posted on a social network. She also thanked all Slovak Olympic athletes for their performances at the Summer Olympics.

Premier Heger thanked the athletes and stated that they make Slovakia proud.

Slovaks thus claimed their fourth medal in Tokyo, with Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova adding an Olympic gold to her trophy cabinet after winning the shooting women’s trap and Jakub Grigar and Rory Sabbatini taking silver in the men’s slalom K1 and golf, respectively.