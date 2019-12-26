Spartak Trnava Football Club Retires Adamec’s Number 10

Trnava, December 26 (TASR) – Marking the first anniversary of death of legendary striker Jozef Adamec, the Spartak Trnava football club has announced that it retired his jersey number 10 from all competitions.



Slovakia’s second best player of the 20th century and a participant of the 1962 and 1970 World Cup tournaments, Adamec made his most memorable feat by scoring a hattrick against Brazil in a friendly match in Bratislava on June 23, 1968, which Czechoslovakia won 3-2.

Adamec died last year on Christmas Eve aged 76.