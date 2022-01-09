Vlhova after Winning Slalom in Kranjska Gora: Not So Easy to Win All the Time

Kranjska Gora, January 9 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova triumphed in another World Cup slalom race in Kranjska Gora on Sunday, notching up her 25th victory and 52nd podium appearance in the prestigious series.



In the Slovenian ski centre, she edged out Swiss Wendy Holdener by 0.23 seconds, the third place was taken by Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson with a significant gap of 1.06 seconds. American Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t finish the second round.

Twenty-six-year-old Vlhova is dominating slalom this season. She has already won the fifth of six competitions, gradually rejoicing twice in Levi, Finland, once in Lienz, Austria and in Zagreb, Croatia. Only in Killington, USA did Shiffrin defeat her. Vlhova is celebrating 17th slalom victory in her career. Out of a possible 600 points, she’s scored 580 and is sovereignly leading the ranking in the discipline, she has a huge lead of 240 points over second Shiffrin.

“It’s not so easy to win all the time and the conditions were tough today. [In the] second run I did everything perfect and at the end, it’s another victory,” Vlhova told Eurosport.