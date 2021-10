Soelden, October 23 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova, who’s the reigning women’s skiing World Cup champion, on Saturday started the 2021/22 season with third place in a giant slalom event in the Austrian town of Soelden.

The race was won by American Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.30 seconds ahead of Vlhova.

The Slovak skier thus notched her 45th World Cup podium appearance in her career.