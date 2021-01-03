Vlhova Wins in Zagreb, Increases Lead in Overall World Cup Standings

Zagreb, January 3 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova on Sunday triumphed in a World Cup slalom race in Zagreb, defending her victory at the same resort last year.

Vlhova crossed the finishing line with a time of 1 minute and 59.08 seconds, beating Austria’s Kathrina Katharina Liensberger by 0.05 seconds and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin by 0.22 seconds.

“I’m glad that I managed to win once again in Zagreb, it’ll most definitely boost my confidence. It was very difficult, as I struggled in last slalom events…” stated Vlhova.

The Slovak skier has thus bolstered her lead in this year’s World Cup standings, in which she’s currently 128 points ahead of second Gisin and 230 points ahead of the USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin.

Vlhova, who’s won a total of 18 races in the World Cup series, notched on Sunday her fourth victory this season.