Vlhova Wins Parallel Slalom in St. Moritz; Her Tenth World Cup Victory

St. Moritz, December 15 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova triumphed in the Skiing World Cup individual parallel slalom race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, beating Sweden’s Anna Swenn-Larsson by 0.02 seconds and thereby notching up her tenth World Cup victory.

Austria’s Franziska Gritsch finished third.

This is Vlhova’s second victory in the parallel slalom, following the one she achieved in Oslo, Norway, on January 1, 2019.

“I’m very, very pleased, as I’ve had a difficult period. The hill was perfectly prepared and I won, so I’m happy. I like it very much in St. Moritz, and everything was ideal here on Sunday. I went to the limit of my abilities and I was fastest in the end,” said Vlhova in her first reaction.

The 24-year-old skier dropped out of the super-G race on Saturday (December 14) due to problems with her shinbone. She was among the favourites to win on Sunday, as the USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin, the leader in the overall standings, pulled out in order to focus on Tuesday’s (December 17) giant slalom race in Courchevel, France.

Vlhova is now fourth in the World Cup overall standings with 238 points.