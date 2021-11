Levi, November 21 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova on Sunday won the second World Cup slalom event of the ongoing season in Levi, Finland, notching two back-to-back victories in the Finnish ski resort over the weekend.

Vlhova finished the race 0.47 seconds ahead of American Mikeala Shiffrin and 0.78 seconds ahead of Germany’s Lena Duerr.

Shiffrin was runner-up to Vlhova also on Saturday, while Duerr finished third both days.