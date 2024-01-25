STS: Court Finds Marian M. Guilty of Extremism

Pezinok, January 25 (TASR) - The Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) found defendant Marian M. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] guilty of extremism on Thursday.

The verdict isn't yet valid, and both sides can still appeal it.

The judge is still reading out the crimes for which he found Marian M. guilty. His sentence will be announced only after he completes this.

Marian M. was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NAKA) in 2022 on suspicion of committing several extremism-related crimes between 2017-2021. These mostly concerned the production and dissemination of extremist materials and denying the Holocaust.

Marian M. ran unsuccessfully in the previous general election on the slate of the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS). He is notorious for praising Adolf Hitler in 2013 as a "peacemaker, excellent economist, orator and a person whose heart was in the right place".