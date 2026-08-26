Summer Camp for Ukrainian Children Affected by War Held at Parliament's Facility

Casta, 26 August (TASR) - A summer camp for Ukrainian children affected by the war was organised at Parliament's facility in Casta-Papiernicka (Bratislava region), House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) told a news conference in Casta on Wednesday, adding that a camp should take place next year as well.

The camp was attended by 15 Ukrainian children directly affected by the war in Ukraine; for example, by losing relatives or seeing their loved ones seriously injured.

"I believe that as a result, the children who have come to us from Ukraine will experience at least a small piece and moment of normal life, the kind that our children and grandchildren experience every day," he said. He stressed that children shouldn't suffer due to the decisions made by adults or because of where they were born.

According to Rasi, the idea for the camp arose during his meeting with his Polish counterpart Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, who presented a similar initiative in Poland. Slovakia subsequently decided to organise its own summer camp for children from Ukraine. "I'm convinced that these camps will continue. We'll definitely organise one next year," he said.

Interior Ministry State Secretary Lucia Kurilovska described the project as a great honour and an oasis of peace. The programme included a demonstration of the work of police dog-handlers and mounted police officers. The children were also looked after by two Ukrainian students studying at universities in Bratislava.

Children's ombudsman Jozef Mikloako said that over the course of two weeks the children experienced peace and safety, and they took part in a programme that included visits to Bratislava, castles, a zoo and other places. He noted that some 40,000 Ukrainian children live in Slovakia. According to him, it is important that they feel accepted and can be a benefit to Slovakia.

The project was organised by Parliament in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, children's ombudsman Miklosko and other partners. Andriy Kryuchkov, a representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the Zakarpattia region and the Slovak Embassy in Kiev also provided help.

