Blanar Outlines Priorities of Slovakia's Bid Ahead of UN General Assembly

Bratislava, 15 September (TASR) - Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) held a traditional meeting on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs with heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Slovakia ahead of the upcoming 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, presenting Slovakia's priorities for the forthcoming UN talks, with the country's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-2029 as the main topic, TASR learnt from the ministry's press department on the same day.



According to the minister, Slovakia is ready to assume responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and, if elected, to actively contribute to the work of the UN Security Council. The event was attended by 75 ambassadors and their representatives from 61 embassies.



"The UN Security Council bears primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Its effectiveness depends not only on permanent members, but equally on elected members that are prepared to work constructively, facilitate dialogue, build bridges and help achieve consensus," Blanar declared.



He added that Slovakia officially launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council on 13 July at UN headquarters in New York. As a candidate of the Eastern European regional group, it is seeking a mandate for 2028-2029. The election will take place during the UN General Assembly in June 2027, with a two-thirds majority of members present and voting required for election.



Slovakia currently has the support of more than 120 UN member states for its candidacy. "We greatly value every pledge of support and every partnership. However, we take nothing for granted and do not expect any support to be automatic," Blanar underlined.



The minister said that, if successful, Slovakia wants to build on its first term on the UN Security Council in 2006-2007 while also responding to current security challenges.



"Our campaign is guided by four simple but powerful principles: Respect. Dialogue. Stability. Peace. These four words are more than just an election slogan. They are a commitment and a promise that we are bringing to the United Nations at a time when trust is in increasingly short supply and the international security environment is becoming ever more complex," Blanar said.