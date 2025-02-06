Supreme Court: Daniel B. to Be Prosecuted at Large, Receives Monitoring Bracelet

Bratislava, February 6 (TASR) - Daniel B. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons), facing charges of extremism, will be prosecuted at large.

Although the Supreme Court did find grounds for custody, it substituted it by imposing several duties and restrictions on him, including wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. The ruling issued by the court on Thursday is final with no appeal allowed.

The court also replaced the defendant's custody with the acceptance of a written promise and supervision by a probation and mediation officer. He is banned from travelling abroad and publishing hateful posts on social networks and platforms. The defendant must also report any change of residence.

According to the Supreme Court senate chair, the court cannot state that it doesn't see any suspicions of committing a crime. "The nature of the crimes for which Daniel B. is facing charges is extremist and hateful," she said. The court stated that there are reasons for the so-called preventive and escape custody. The senate chair stressed that the court on Thursday wasn't deciding about the defendant's guilt.

Thursday's public session was accompanied by strict security measures. Dozens of fans came to support the defendant. "I am convinced that I haven't committed any crime," said the defendant at the public session.

Three international arrest warrants were issued against Daniel B. on suspicion of committing several extremism-related crimes. He was escorted from the United Kingdom to Slovakia in late January under tight security measures.