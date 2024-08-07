Susko Files Appeal in Kovacik Case and Orders Suspension of Sentence

Bratislava, August 7 (TASR) - Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) has filed an appeal in the case of legally convicted former special prosecutor Dusan Kovacik, TASR has learnt from the minister's video posted on a social network on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister ordered the suspension of the prison sentence pending the decision of the Supreme Court on the appeal. Kovacik was released from prison on Wednesday afternoon.

The minister filed the appeal on the basis of the defence lawyer's motion, which he found to be well-founded. "I'm convinced that in the case of Dusan Kovacik, the provisions that are supposed to ensure the clarification of the case were seriously violated during the determination of the facts," said the minister. According to Susko, the Supreme Court's final decision of May 2022 is based on a factual situation that was incorrectly determined in essential circumstances on the basis of the evidence taken, which may have resulted in a violation of the right to a fair trial.

"The appeal as well as the suspension or postponement of the decision, are standard institutions of our legal system, which have been granted to the minister by the legal system for many years," pointed out Susko, adding that he wants to ensure Kovacik's right to a fair trial.

The Supreme Court sentenced Kovacik in May 2022 to eight years in prison for accepting a bribe and disclosing information from the files. It also imposed on him a fine of €100,000.