Sutaj Estok: Activities Indicating Terrorist Attack Have Been Recorded

Speaking on STVR's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues), Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) stated that activities have been recorded in eastern Slovakia that indicate possible preparation of a terrorist attack on critical infrastructure.

The minister pointed out that according to intelligence information, there is an organised group surveying the terrain near the Druzhba gas or oil pipeline, not only in Slovakia, but also in Hungary. MP for the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party Juraj Krupa sees the situation as more of an attempt to show the public that activities are being carried out to protect critical infrastructure.

Sutaj Estok also urged his coalition partner Slovak National Party (SNS) and the MPs around Rudolf Huliak to deal with the problem of governing with 76 MPs. According to him it isn't technically or humanly easy. "Each party guarantees a certain number of MPs, I as the chairman of Voice can guarantee 27 MPs and in the same way we expect our partner SNS to guarantee those 11 they have," he added.

Krupa pointed to the "turbulence" in the Voice-SD party. "We see that there we have a part of MPs who basically regularly reject obedience to the caucus, obedience to the ruling coalition, last time they blocked Parliament," he said, also criticising the problem of Voice-SD ruling in cooperation with the SNS party, which has a different agenda. He also considers the proximity of Sutaj Estok to Smer-SD to be a problem.