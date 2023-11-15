Sutaj Estok Appoints New Police Chief on Temporary Basis

Bratislava, November 15 (TASR) - Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) on Wednesday temporarily appointed Lubomir Solak to the post of Police Corps chief, the minister himself has reported on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Rastislav Polakovic, previously in charge of the police on a temporary basis, will be taking up a new position as head of the traffic police.

"I and the new acting Police Corps chief share the same view on security in our country and we agree on basic priorities we have set out. One of them, I dare say probably the most important one, is to guarantee the security of Slovakia and its people, with the understanding that the law must apply to everyone equally," Sutaj Estok wrote, adding that Solak until now operated as a high ranking officer of Bratislava municipal police.

As for Polakovic, who had been at the helm of the Police Corps since late October, the minister said that he's set to deal with a traffic collapse on the Slovak-Ukrainian border.