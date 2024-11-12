Sutaj Estok Condemns Incident in Kosice, Announces Measures

Bratislava, November 12 (TASR) - A police officer must face the same consequences for his or her actions as any other person provided he or she violates the law, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) stated in connection with an incident, in which a police officer beat an apprehended person in custody to death, expressing regret over the incident.

In this context, the minister announced an increase in the intensity of preventive training of police officers as well as the preparation of a project of body cameras during raids. Sutaj Estok also wants to ask Police Corps President Lubomir Solak about other steps he plans to take to prevent similar situations.

"The police officer who committed the act was immediately apprehended by the Interior Ministry's Inspection Service Office and charges were brought against him. However, that can't be enough. I won't be satisfied with a simple closure of the situation where the guilty person is given a just punishment. We must prevent such situations in the first place. That's why since my arrival, we've increased the intensity of preventive training for police officers, where they are trained on how to react properly in tense situations, and we're also preparing a project of body cameras that will monitor police officers' interventions," he posted on a social networking site.

On November 5, a Kosice-based police officer caused multiple injuries to an individual in custody and the victim died the next day in hospital. If found guilty, the officer might receive 12-15 years in jail.

Ombudsman Robert Dobrovodsky is horrified by suspicions of police brutality and hopes that the incident will be investigated as early as possible.