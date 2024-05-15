Sutaj Estok: Fico Target of Clearly Politically Motivated Assassination

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) - The attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday has been classified as an assassination, with the perpetrator firing five shots, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) has reported, adding that Fico's condition is critical.



Initial information, the minister said, show that the act was clearly politically motivated. The perpetrator made the decision shortly after the most recent general election.



Sutaj Estok noted that the investigation is still ongoing. "We are doing everything possible to investigate this heinous act," he stated.



At the same time, the minister added that he'll call for the convening of a special session of the Security Council.



The minister also called for a halt to the spread of politically motivated hatred in society and aggression against political opponents. "Let hatred not be the answer, let's not go around killing each other just because we have a different opinion," the minister stressed. According to him, Wednesday has been the saddest day for democracy in Slovakia in its modern history.



