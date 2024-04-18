Sutaj Estok: Inspection Service Underwent Reorganisation Under New Head

Bratislava, April 18 (TASR) - The Interior Ministry's Inspection Service Office (UIS) has undergone reorganisation and many personnel changes have been made since its new head assumed his post, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) told a news conference on Thursday.

"I am glad that the reorganisation and many necessary personnel changes could happen at the UIS since the new UIS director assumed the post," stated the minister, adding that the changes contributed to the end of the 'war' in the security forces. According to Sutaj Estok, the UIS also focused on the areas of prevention and analytical activities.

The minister stated that inspection service senior officials were primarily failing in the past and the service thus didn't fulfil its duties related to the investigation of suspicions of potential crimes by police officers. "Instead, the UIS was covering the people who made Slovakia into a country that didn't respect the rule of law between 2020 and 2024," stressed the minister, adding that previous governments bear the political responsibility for this.

"After assuming the office and evaluating some statistical indicators concerning criminal proceedings and operational-investigative activities, I found major shortcomings and it was clear to me that this section must be kicked-off and made functional," said UIS director Branislav Zurian. It was primarily about personnel stabilisation and the creation of suitable working conditions, he said, adding that the annual report on the office's operation in 2023 will be published at the Interior Ministry's website.

According to Zurian, the report shows the deterioration of the quality of the investigation and the failure to allocate files. "A lot of files were returned for completion," he said. Zurian also claims that classified information was manipulated in an unlawful manner. "All these things are being dealt with, some of them in criminal proceedings," added Zurian.