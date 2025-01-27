Sutaj Estok: Jana Maskarova Will Be New Police Corps President

Bratislava, January 27 (TASR) - Jana Maskarova will be the new Police Corps president, replacing Lubomir Solak in the post, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) announced at a news conference on Monday.

"I have the honour to introduce a woman to the top post in the Police Corps for the first time in its history. General Jana Maskarova will be entrusted with managing the Police Corps as of today. She isn't an unknown person for many of you, as she already has a history in the security forces," stated Sutaj Estok.

The minister mentioned several challenges faced by the ministry and the police, such as the fight against illegal migration, state security, as well as the personnel stabilisation of the Police Corps.

The new police chief said that she will try to increase the attractiveness of the police service to make young people join its ranks. During her term in office, she would also like to create more attractive salary conditions, improve physical and health conditions of police officers, and help them with housing. Maskarova declared that she will strive to increase public trust in the Police Corps.

"The environment in which police officers work, risking their lives every day, is important to their operations. I know this myself, as I came off the street and I know what it's like to work in the streets. I know what it's like to be a supervisor, I know what it's like to be in senior management," said Maskarova.

The new police president emphasised that the police will examine all motions they receive. She added that no members of the Police Corps need to worry about their posts, but her subordinates will have to keep up with her work pace.

Maskarova has been serving in the security forces for some 30 years. She returned to the Police Corps from the National Security Bureau. The new Police Corps president has yet to undergo a hearing in front of the parliamentary defence and security committee.

Solak stepped down as the Police Corps president in connection with a knife attack at a secondary grammar school in Spisska Stara Ves (Presov region). He has served in the post since December 2023.



