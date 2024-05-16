Sutaj Estok: Protection of All High-risk Groups to Be Strengthened

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Protection of all high-risk groups of people will be strengthened, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) told a news conference following a special session held by the Security Council on Thursday.

Sutaj Estok claims that the security measures at the away-from-home Cabinet session in Handlova were at the maximum possible level. Stricter measures were only adopted during the Slovak-Ukrainian Cabinet session in Michalovce (Kosice region).

The minister assured people that the Police Corps together with the intelligence services are doing their best to ensure the protection and safety of constitutional officials, MPs and the media. "Together with the Office for the Protection of Constitutional Officials and Police Corps' regional directorates, we've strengthened protection of all high-risk groups in this case, where any threat can be directed. We'll do our utmost to prevent something similar to what we witnessed on Wednesday (May 15) from happening," said Sutaj Estok.

"An attack on the premier of the Slovak Republic is an attack on democracy and we'll do our utmost to defend this democracy," noted the minister.

At the same time, Sutaj Estok has called on media to stop giving space to conspirators, spreaders of hoaxes, or candidates in the EP elections making politics out of this situation. "I reject the efforts of part of the media spectrum and part of the political arena to try to blame this heinous act on the responsibility of the security forces," noted Sutaj Estok, adding that hate cannot be the answer to hate.